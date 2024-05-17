Where to Find Lord Zir in Diablo 4

Lord Zir is just another rung on the Diablo 4 boss ladder, which means you need to find him if you wish to climb to the top. My guide will outline where you can find the vampire lord and what it takes to summon him for a fight.

Recommended Videos

Diablo 4 Lord Zir Location

Screenshot by The Escapist.

Lord Zir is located in the Ancient’s Seat of The Darkened Way, which can be found in the Gale Valley of the Fractured Peaks. Unlike the other bosses in the game, Zir has his dungeon located within another dungeon. The Darkened Way is a small location that the main campaign utilizes early on in the story. It doesn’t retain too much significance but it eventually became the main pathway to the vampire boss.

When you enter The Darkened Way, there will be another dungeon icon with a horned skull that always means a boss. This second entrance is the Ancient’s Seat and you can find the Altar for Lord Zir inside. Clear out the enemies or run by them and head into the main boss room.

Related: How to Extract Aspects in Diablo 4 Season 4

Although you might be in the right location for Zir, that doesn’t mean he’s just going to appear with Sandscorched Shackles. You need to have the correct materials and enough of them at that. So before heading into his dungeon, prepare yourself.

How to Summon Lord Zir in Diablo 4

Bring nine Exquisite Blood to the altar in the Ancient’s Seat to summon Lord Zir. This will guarantee one fight with him on World Tier 4 until you have enough blood for another summon. Unfortunately, farming the blood can get annoying.

World Bosses, Gathering Legions events, and Accursed Rituals will drop Exquisite Blood. If you have enough hearts or a decent group, the rituals are your best bet. World Bosses will provide the most at one time but they don’t spawn for hours. Make the most of when you see events spawn to start stacking up blood.

Diablo 4 is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more