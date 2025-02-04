Where to Find Mutt in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Dogs are the best allies you can get in any video game, and Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is no different. Mutt is Henry’s dog, but he goes missing pretty early on in the story. Here’s how to find Mutt in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 Mutt Location

There’s a whole side quests associated with locating Mutt in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, but I can save you the busywork. Mutt can be found near a wolf cave located south west of the Nomads’ Camp, and just east of the bathing spot at the river. I’ve included a screenshot of his location down below.

The easiest way to get there is by fast traveling to the Nomads’ Camp, then following the path out, and southwest into the forest. By going this way, you’ll likely end up on top of the cave. As you approach, you’ll start hearing Mutt whining. Move closer to the source of the sound, and you’ll eventually find Mutt and a few wolves hanging about the clearing near the cave.

Moving closer will trigger a cutscene where you find Mutt and a pack of wolves, and you’ll also get a tutorial on how to give Mutt commands in battle. At this point, you can choose to either fight the wolves or flee. The good news is that wolves and wild animals aren’t too hard to fight in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, so it might be a good idea to fight them just to level up your skills a little bit.

After dealing with the wolves (whether by fleeing or fighting them), Mutt will now be at your command. You can hold L1 while looking at him to interact with him, allowing you to feed him with food in your inventory, or you can also choose to send him to your home.

Finding Mutt During the Invaders Side Quest

One very important thing to note is that it is highly likely that you’ll stumble upon the wolf cave while doing the Invaders side quest, if you choose to interact with the Cumans. After getting drunk with them, Henry will follow Vasko up the hill while drunk to get more liquor, and the quest objective will lead you directly towards the cave. This will trigger the cutscene with Mutt and the wolves, and you’ll need to flee or fight while drunk.

I highly recommend dealing with the wolves first in the day and rescuing Mutt before you continue progressing with the Invaders quest. It is extremely difficult trying to manage the wolves while drunk and in the dark, and even if you choose to run away, not being able to see anything will likely lead to you falling to your death.

And that’s how to find Mutt in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game.

