Where to Find Noblestock Mushrooms in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)

Baldur’s Gate 3’s Underdark has more than its fair share of fungi. But there’s one in particular, Noblestalk, that figures into one of the game’s side-quests. So if you’re tackling the Mushroom Picker quest, or you just like collecting omelet ingredients, here’s where to find Noblestock Mushrooms in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Here’s Where and How to Get Noblestock Mushrooms in BG3

The good news is that Baldur’s Gate 3’s Noblestock Mushrooms aren’t being guarded by some giant monster. The bad news is that you need to be very, very careful because the mushrooms are in a massive field of Bibberbangs.

You’ll find the Bibberbang field at coordinates X: -5 Y: -72, to the north of the Sussur Tree waypoint. Bibberbangs spew noxious fumes if you set one off by getting too close. They’re all connected so once one goes off, the entire field will erupt.

The fumes are poisonous but they’re also highly flammable and there’s a lit torch near the top left of the field. So, set one Bibberbang off and the entire area goes up in flames. That happened to me (several times), as you can see from the below picture.

So, here’s what to do. Firstly, if you’ve not already done so, rescue Baelen, the man who was hunting mushrooms but got stuck. He wants you to get him his Misty Step scroll from his backpack and throw it to him.

If you already have one you can throw it to him but if not you can get the backpack using the Mage Hand spell. If you’ve got your own Misty Step scroll you can use that or, alternatively, just throw that scroll to Baelen.

Those are the methods I tested though anything that gets you to the backpack without crossing the field in between should work. If you’re actually going in, make sure you split your party so you’re in control of just one person. Switching BG3 to turn-based mode will also help.

Once you’ve got Baelen out of the way, you can turn your attention to the Noblestock Mushrooms, which are at the back, just left of the candle alcove. You can use similar techniques to reach the Noblestocks, but there’s another less hazardous method.

Use ice magic such as Ray of Frost to put out the torch. Then, use a ranged weapon to destroy the Bibberbangs between you and the Noblestock Mushrooms. This won’t set the entire field off so when you’ve made a path, check the torch is still extinguished. Then, go and collect them.

So if you wanted to know where to find Noblestock Mushrooms in Baldur’s Gate 3, there’s your answer. And if you need more assistance with this sprawling RPG or you’re just wondering what you missed, look through our collection of guides. And if you’re just starting out, watch Destructoid’s excellent beginner’s guide to Baldur’s Gate 3.