Where to Find Passerby of Wandering Cloud Relic Set in Honkai: Star Rail

In Honkai: Star Rail, Relic sets are an integral part of building a character’s stats. Between the bonuses of the set and the stats that you roll on each individual piece, they can form the bulk of a character’s effectiveness. One of the best Relic sets for healers in Honkai: Star Rail — particularly Bailu — is the Passerby of Wandering Cloud set, which features % increases to Outgoing Healing and skill point generation. If you’re using a healer in your teams, you’ll want to know where to farm for this relic set.

How to Access the Passerby of Wandering Cloud Relic Set in Honkai: Star Rail

The majority of Relic sets in Honkai: Star Rail drop from content called Caverns of Corrosion. Several of these are spread across the different worlds, with each featuring rewards from a pool of two different Relic sets. For the Passerby of Wandering Cloud set, we’ll be wanting to visit the Path of Drifting Cavern of Corrosion.

First, make your way to Jarilo-IV. If you’re far enough into the story, you’ll have access to an area called the Corridor of Fading Echoes. On the northern side of the rotating floor is where you’ll find and be able to unlock the Cavern of Corrosion: Path of Drifting. See the map below for the exact location.

Completing this dungeon will cost you 40 Trailblaze power, but it has a chance to reward a piece from the Passerby of Wandering Cloud Relic set so that you can build up your healers’ strength.

That covers where you can find the Passerby of Wandering Cloud Relic set in Honkai: Star Rail, hopefully you’ll have some luck with your drops and rolls when farming for this set to make your Bailu or Natasha as big a benefit to your team as possible!

If you’re looking for another powerful Relic set, the Band of Sizzling Thunder set is great for your offensive capabilities, and you can see out where to find it here. Otherwise, make sure to check out our full set of Honkai: Star Rail guides for more tips and tricks.