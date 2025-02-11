Where To Find Plathinum & Ironyum in The Sims 4 Blast From the Past Event

The Blast from the Past event in The Sims 4 is sending players on another wild goose chase to unlock the latest set of rewards. Thankfully, there’s an easy way to locate the resources the game is hiding away. Here’s where to find Plathinum and Ironyum in The Sims 4.

Recommended Videos

How To Find Plathinum & Ironyum in The Sims 4 Blast From the Past Event

For anyone who’s able to grind through the “Echoes of Time” portion of the Blast from the Past Week 2 quests, there’s a second set called “Inventing the Past.” It’s a lot like its predecessors, asking you to hunt down items for Emit. This time around, you’re looking for two resources, Plathinum and Ironyum, and fortunately, unlike some of the other hunts, there’s no reason to worry about this one dragging on because you already know what to do.

Finding Plathinum and Ironyum is simple because it’s the same process to find the Special Time Capsule. Head to an area where rocks and dirt mounds form, such as a park, and pause the game so you’re able to scan the area. Once you come across what you’re looking for, walk over and dig. It may take a couple of tries, but eventually, you’ll dig up Plathinum and Ironyum and unlock the next quest, which asks you to build the Time Travel Component.

If you’re having trouble finding rocks or dirt mounds, you can always speed up time so they form quicker. Just don’t spend too long in that state because you might miss your chance to dig and grab the resources.

Related: All Sims 4 Expansion Packs, Ranked

All The Sims 4 Blast From the Past Event Rewards

With the second week of challenges nearly complete, you’re about halfway done with the Blast from the Past event in The Sims 4. That’s a reason to celebrate, so let’s take a look at all of the rewards that the game is offering for the players dedicated enough to grind:

Week 1 Retro Deco Phone Set Relevart Time Walkers The Yesterday Set floor tiles The Future’s So Bright “Sun” Glasses The Fun-Fun Inflatable Set, Part One

Week 2 Get Up! Alarm Clock Be “The Emit” full body outfit Bigger Gatherings Banquet The Relevart Neck Stabilizer bow tie

Week 3 The Fun-Fun Inflatable Set, Part Two Dina Caliente’s LBD New Retro Station Songs Sticky Fingers aspiration

Week 4 Surprise Birthday Cake The ElectroDance Floor



Since there are only two more weeks of challenges to complete, you’re likely going to want to get them out of the way quickly. You have a bit of wiggle room, though, as The Sims 4 is adding two weeks to the event even after all of the quests are available. However, being one of the first to unlock something is nice, so maybe powering through is the move.

And that’s where to find Plathinum and Ironyum in The Sims 4 Blast from the Past event. If you’re looking for more, here’s the 2025 roadmap for the game, including all upcoming events.

The Sims 4 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy