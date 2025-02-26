Where to Find Rosa’s Book in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 (KCD2)

Some side tasks are easy to miss, which results in you failing the task since you can’t return. This is one of those side tasks. So, it helps to know where to find Rosa’s book in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.

Unlocking the Rosa’s Book Side Quest

Before Rosa asks you to find her book, you need to finish the quest “Via Argentum” and start “Taking French Leave.” After you help the Ruthard family deal with Vavak, whether that’s through force or persuasion. Then, you’re told to speak with Rosa to learn about a secret passage into Maleshov that you can use to rescue Hans. She tells you about the passage, then asks you to get a book for her while you’re there. Ask her what book it is, then promise to bring it to her to start “Rosa’s Book.”

Screenshot by The Escapist

You can only complete this quest during “Taking French Leave.” If you leave with Hans without finding the book, the quest fails and you won’t have the chance to romance Rosa if you wanted to. Luckily, the book is on your way to Hans’ room.

When you enter Maleshov, Hans is in the largest tower, and at the top of it, of course. There’s a set of stairs on the side of the building that take you to the entrance. Sneak inside, and you’ll find another set of stairs and a little kitchen near them. Hide in the kitchen until the guards talking upstairs leave the tower.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Next, sneak up the stairs and you’ll find a room with a woman named Lady Ofka sitting inside. She’s facing the fireplace, so you can sneak behind her and knock her out. Take the keys from her body, the keys from the podium in her room, and the sword from the chest in her room. In this room, you also find Rosa’s book. To the right of the fireplace, you spot a red book sitting in the window alcove. Pick it up, and your objective changes to return the book to Rosa.

Screenshot by The Escapist

While in the area, go into the room next door and take a sword from that chest as well. This saves you time when you meet Hans, since you need two weapons for him and his surprise guest. With all that done, head to the top level and unlock the door on the left to start a cutscene.

After this cutscene, you proceed with the rest of “Taking French Leave.” Hans doesn’t want to use the passageway, but you can work towards romancing him by choosing the dialogue option with a heart here, granted you picked the heart choice in Trosky as well. From here, you sneak to the stables on the north side of Maleshov, knocking out guards and hiding them as needed. After clearing a path, signal Hans, and make sure he gets to the stables unhindered.

Open the gate, and you’re in another cutscene to end the quest. After it plays, you head back to Kuttenberg City and make a stop at Ruthard Palace to give Rosa the book she wanted so badly in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.

