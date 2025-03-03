Where to Find Sam in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 (KCD2)

If you want the best ending, you need to complete certain tasks. Saving Sam is one of the tasks that goes towards the best ending. So, it helps to know where to find Sam in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 if you’re aiming for perfection.

Rescuing Sam During “Reckoning”

As you get close to the end of the main quest line, you learn that Sam is being held captive at Praguer’s Camp. He was captured by Brabant, and you have the chance to save him during the main quest “Reckoning.” Of course, you can’t just walk into the camp and free him. Instead, you have the option to infiltrate it using stealth, or choose violence.

You need a guard’s outfit to wander the camp without drawing suspicion. Killing a guard and stealing it from him, then hiding his body is an option. However, it might be easier to find one by looting the many chests you see in the camp. Make sure you equip the outfit, which lets you explore the camp to look for Sam without being questioned.

Sam is in the barn on the left side of camp, past the open area with a cooking fire. You need to use the ladder on the side of the barn and drop down to get inside, where you interrupt Brabant. At this point, you have a few options that have important effects. First, you can kill or spare Brabant. Sparing him goes towards getting you the best ending, but if you want that, it’s up to you.

When to Rescue Sam

Even though you’ve freed Sam, it’s not time to get him out of camp yet. He tells you about von Aulitz, who’s also in the camp. It’s best to take care of von Aulitz, then find a horse, and finally return to Sam to get him out of camp. He’ll be fine waiting a bit, and it’s much easier to do the tasks in this order since you need to carry him to the horse.

Von Aulitz is in the main part of camp, and wearing a guard outfit means that the guards outside his door will simply let you in. Von Aulitz is already dying when you find him. He asks you for a dignified death, which you can give him as the most honorable choice. Otherwise, you have the choice to kill him like a dog or just leave him to keep slowly dying. These options don’t have the biggest impact, but leaving him to die actually counts towards getting the best ending.

All you have left to do is get Sam and a horse. Sam is in the barn where you left him. A guard might ask what you’re doing with him, and you tell him that you’re moving the body. This clears of you suspicion. Head to the gates and leave the camp, then turn right and go around the outside.

As you follow the outside of camp, you’ll come to the stables. Pick a horse and escape with Sam, which brings you one step closer to the end of Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2’s main quests.

