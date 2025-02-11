Where To Find Shards of Time in The Sims 4 Blast From the Past Event

The second week of the Blast from the Past event in The Sims 4 is live, allowing players to learn more about the mysterious visitor. However, one challenge is keeping them from progressing and unlocking new rewards. Here’s where to find Shards of Time in The Sims 4.

How To Find Shards of Time in Blast From the Past Event in The Sims 4

After doing more research on the visitor and asking around about objects known as “Shards of Time,” The Sims 4 asks you to hunt a few of them down. The only problem is that not a lot of direction is provided, with the game only teasing that they can be found by searching everyday items like couches and refrigerators.

So, without a lot to go on, the best course of action is to head to a residential area, where those items are abundant. Whether it’s your neighbor’s house or even your own, start searching anything you can find until three Shards of Time reveal themselves. It’s important to note, though, that not every search will be a success. However, you can dig in the same items more than once, so don’t just abandon an item if you didn’t find anything the first time around.

After a few minutes of looking, you should come up with all of the items you need. At that point, all you have to do is head back to Emit, who should still be hanging around in the park, not far from where you can find the Special Time Capsule. He will look at the Shards of Time and provide you with the next steps.

All Blast From the Past Event Rewards in The Sims 4

If you’re grinding the Blast from the Past event, it’s important to know what you’re working toward. Well, there are four weeks worth of challenges, so every seven days, new rewards arrive in The Sims 4. Here’s everything that’s up for grabs during the Blast from the Past event:

Week 1 Retro Deco Phone Set Relevart Time Walkers The Yesterday Set floor tiles The Future’s So Bright “Sun” Glasses The Fun-Fun Inflatable Set, Part One

Week 2 Get Up! Alarm Clock Be “The Emit” full body outfit Bigger Gatherings Banquet The Relevart Neck Stabilizer bow tie

Week 3 The Fun-Fun Inflatable Set, Part Two Dina Caliente’s LBD New Retro Station Songs Sticky Fingers aspiration

Week 4 Surprise Birthday Cake The ElectroDance Floor



Thankfully, despite the event starting in early February, it runs until March 18, giving players an additional two weeks to finish challenges. That means there’s no rush to get everything done, but that doesn’t mean you should waste time, either, as grinding everything at once will take a lot of energy, even for the most veteran The Sims 4 players.

And that’s how to find Shards of Time in the Blast from the Past event in The Sims 4. If you’re looking for more, here’s the 2025 roadmap for the game, including all upcoming events.

The Sims 4 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

