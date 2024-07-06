Where to Find Siena at Albion in the First Descendant

There are a lot of NPCs in Albion. They all perform quite important functions, including Siena. Here’s how to find Siena in The First Descendant

How to Gain Laboratory Access From Siena in The First Descendant

As you play through The First Descendant, you’ll slowly gain access to all the different functions in Albion. One is the laboratory, which can only be accessed through Siena. When finally prompted to do so in a small mission called “State-of-the-Art Training Facility.”

You can find Siena on the left side of the map in Albion, near Anais and Silicon. She will be standing near a terminal at the wall just beside the entrance to Silicon’s room, where you can enhance and break down your mods. She is marked on the map by a shooting target icon. Talking to Siena will give you the opportunity to visit the lab.

What Does the Laboratory Do in The First Descendant?

The lab is a place where you can go and test the efficiency of your weapons and Descendants in safety. Inside the lab, you will find a large room with a resupply bot and a terminal. Using the Terminal will allow you to do all manner of interesting things.

You can spawn enemies of different types, levels, and quantities, and even spawn them in different formations. And those enemies can be immortal if you wish. You can change your builds and loadouts via the same menus that you would always use, then test your damage against the enemies you spawn in.

So, if you have a nice new Shotgun and want to figure out exactly which mod setup is going to give you the best results, this is the place to test it.

The First Descendant is available now.

