Where To Find Something Infested With Fleas in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

One side quest, “A Good Scrub,” leads to more bathhouse quests that make you search for items. Here’s where to find something infested with fleas for Betty in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.

How To Find Something Infested With Fleas in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

Pick Up ‘A Good Scrub’

Bathhouse Owner Betty gives you “A Good Scrub” when you speak to her after asking the innkeeper in Kuttenberg about work. The hard part is that there are two bathhouses in Kuttenberg. Betty’s bathhouse is located in the southeast portion of the city. Tell her that you heard she has work and then agree to go to Grund to find Matsek.

Matsek is afraid of being seen with the girls he’s meant to take to the bathhouse as employees, so you need to head into the courtyard he’s standing by. There are three girls at a table. Speak with them and say you’re there for Betty and head to the city with them.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Promote the Bathhouse

After you bring the girls back, Betty wants you to help her spread the word about the bathhouse to bring in customers. You work on the spiel with her, then shout it at the grain market, horse market, vintners’ street, and merchants’ street. However, this has to be done during the day, so wait until morning if it’s too late when you take the quest.

Clean Up the Bathhouse and Finish ‘A Good Scrub’

Next, you clean up the bathhouse after the opening before the alderman enters to inspect it. If you don’t complete those tasks fast enough, the bathhouse will be shut down. In that case, you’re unable to pick up “Ill Repute” from Betty.

Finding Fleas for ‘Ill Repute’ in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

After passing the inspection, talk to Betty. Ask her about the problems the bathhouse still has and she tells you that the council is deciding on the main bathhouse of the city. To do this, you need to make the councillor leave the competing bathhouse. First, learn what he doesn’t like by speaking with Meaty Mary, Katcha, and Little Lida.

Then, you need Chamomile Brew to add to the wine cask on that bathhouse’s second floor. Lida won’t tell you that the councillor likes fragrant oils until you give her a noblewomen’s dress from a tailor. If you want to sabotage this, go to the third floor and lockpick a cabinet, then steal the oils from it.

Finally, Katcha says that the bathhouse used to have fleas. For the flea-infested item in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, you need to go to the east gate. This is the hardest item to get for the quest. However, if you go to the east gate of Kuttenberg City, you find a small camp of beggars. Here, check the sacks to find a flea-infested blanket.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Once you have the fleas, go back to the bathhouse and return to the same room where you put Chamomile Brew into the wine. Interact with the baskets in the room when nobody is watching and pour fleas into Councillor Naaz’s laundry basket and the clean laundry basket.

If you can’t find the flea-infested item in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, you only need to complete one of the three tasks to get the councillor to leave. With that, you can finish the quest and move on to other quests like “Axe from the Lake.”

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

