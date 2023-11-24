Where to Find Strange Chunk of Amber in Baldur’s Gate 3

As you wander around the world of Baldur’s Gate 3, you may come across a quest that tasks you with tracking down the Blood of Lathander, which requires a very specific item. Here’s how to find the Strange Chunk of Amber in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Looking for the Strange Chunk of Amber

If you want to track down the Strange Chunk of Amber, you’ll first need to head to Creche Y’llek, a Githyanki stronghold that can be found after heading through the Rosymorn Monastery. Once outside, you’ll be able to talk with the guards only to find out that you’re not welcome inside. If you want to go about this the easy way, place Lae’zel as the head of the party and chat with the soldiers, who recognize her as Githyanki, providing her with safe passage.

Unfortunately, if you don’t have Lae’zel for whatever reason, you’ll need to fight your way through Creche Y’llek. Be warned, though, that the inhabitants will put up a major fight, and they are incredibly tough to beat. Rather go with the peaceful option; that’s my advice.

Once inside Creche Y’llek, you’ll need to run all the way north until you reach the very top of the map. Once there, take a left turn, head into the Inquisitor’s chambers, and look for a display case in the center of the room. Inside it, you’ll find the Strange Chunk of Amber. Be warned that if you did take the aggressive route, a Githyanki Captain will be waiting inside the room that you can either fight or sneak around. The choice is yours, but I recommend sneaking if you can manage it since the Captain packs a substantial punch.

Oh, while you’re digging around the Display Case, you can also grab a pair of Hoarfrost Boots, a decent Uncommon item that allows the wear to never fall Prone while navigating icy terrain.

How to Use the Strange Chunk of Amber

While the Strange Chunk of Amber may seem like a powerful item in Baldur’s Gate 3, it’s actually rather useless. Its only real purpose is to reveal the secret entrance to the room that houses the statue puzzle that protects the Blood of Lathander, as well as the powerful mace itself.

Once you’ve used the Strange Chunk of Amber to find the secret door, you can’t really do anything else with it. Depending on your Charisma, it generally sells for around 55 Gold, which isn’t all that much, but I guess it’s something? At least it helped you find a great weapon, so you can’t be too disappointed.