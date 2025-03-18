Forgot password
Where to Find the Cat Island in Assassin's Creed Shadows
Image Source: Ubisoft via The Escapist
Category:
Guides
Video Games

Where To Find the Cat Island in Assassin’s Creed Shadows

Image of Jake Su
Jake Su
|

Published: Mar 18, 2025 03:30 pm

In Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed Shadows, players meet various creatures throughout their adventure. Aside from dogs, foxes, deer, and more, there are also adorable cats to be found. For players trying to find out just where to find the cat island in Assassin’s Creed Shadows, let us help.

How To Find the Cat Island in Assassin’s Creed Shadows

This will require you to make your way to the region of Omi, which should take place around the midway point of the story. Once your characters are sufficiently powered up and ready to take on the challenges, you can start making your way northeast to find Omi.

The location we are looking for is in Lake Biwa, the large body of water that dominates the central parts of the region. It is highly recommended that players commandeer a boat as soon as they can find one, either from the settlements of Azuchi or Omizo, or if you prefer, you can always start swimming in the water.

Finding the Cat Island in Assassin's Creed Shadows
Image Source: Ubisoft via The Escapist

With that in mind, your target will be the larger island in the middle of the lake, just northwest of Azuchi. Make your way there, and the game will reveal the island of Okishima, complete with a Kakurega for you to take a rest. You will find plenty of fish being dried near the docks, which means there is plenty of food for a certain type of animal.

To find yourself surrounded by cats on the island in Assassin’s Creed Shadows, move northwards toward the Leap of Faith, and on the way up, you will start to see more and more cats appear. Be sure to pet them to add these critters to your collection to use in the Hideout, especially the rare kittens, which can be hard to find anywhere else.

Cat Island Assassin's Creed Shadows
Image Source: Ubisoft via The Escapist

While most Leaps of Faith add more interesting locations to your map, the real reward on Okishima is your new feline friends. Once you have observed everything there is and landed in the haystack, there is nothing much else to do here except to visit the cats once more. You will also make a return later on in Yasuke’s story, so that’s something else to look forward to.

That’s everything you need to know about how to find the cat island in Assassin’s Creed Shadows. If you need more help with the game, be sure to search The Escapist.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows is available now on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

Assassins Creed Shadows
