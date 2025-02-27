Where To Find the Free Harley Quinn Quests in Fortnite & What To Do If They Don’t Show Up

A popular DC character is back in Fortnite for a limited time. However, there’s a bit of confusion around Harley Quinn’s reappearance because of the quests that accompany her skin. Here’s where to find the free Harley Quinn quests in Fortnite and what to do if they don’t show up.

Recommended Videos

How To Find the Harley Quinn Quests in Fortnite

If you didn’t grab the Harley Quinn skin when it first hit the Item Shop in 2020, there’s a good chance you’ll want to remedy that now. Her Outfit is currently available for 1,500 V-Bucks, while her Bundle is up at a discount, going from 3,100 to 2,000 V-Bucks. Fortnite throws in a bonus as well, adding Quests for you to complete to unlock the Always Fantabulous style for the DC villain.

Once you buy the skins, the challenges will appear in the Quests tab of the main menu. Here’s everything you’ll have to do to add Harley Quinn’s additional skin to your inventory:

Place top 30 once in Solos, Duos, or Squads

Place top 20 once in Solos, Duos, or Squads

Place top 10 once in Solos, Duos, or Squads

Hit 100 weak points

Deal 100 damage with Pickaxes to opponents

Related: How To Find & Complete All Cowboy Bebop Bonus Goals in Fortnite

What Do You Do If the Harley Quinn Quests Don’t Show Up in Fortnite?

When the Harley Quinn skin arrived in the Item Shop on February 26th, players who already bought it noticed that they were still able to grab the Quests, which appeared to now offer V-Bucks as the reward. However, once they claimed the item, nothing happened, leaving them in a state of confusion.

It turns out that the Quests remain in the Item Shop in the event players who got the Harley Quinn skin have yet to unlock her additional style. Some players believed that the additional Quests were to unlock the Rebirth Harley Quinn Outfit, which was advertised in the Item Shop after the base skin’s arrival. Unfortunately, Rebirth Harley Quinn did not return, and players are unable to complete the Quests a second time to earn V-Bucks.

As of writing, it’s unclear if the whole thing is a mistake on Epic Games’ part or just a strange misunderstanding about the way Outfit-related Quests work. Either way, it seems like the powers that be have some work to do to ensure players don’t get frustrated when a skin they already own returns to the game.

And that’s where to find the Harley Quinn Quests in Fortnite and what to do if they don’t show up. If you’re looking for more, here are all the rumored collaborations for the Lawless season.

Fortnite is available to play on various platforms, including the Meta Quest 2 and 3.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy