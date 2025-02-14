Avowed is filled with adventure as you embark on an exciting journey in the Living Lands. One of the options aside from the main story is treasure hunting, but you’ll need to find treasure maps first. Here’s where to find the Painter’s Regret map treasure in Avowed.

Painter’s Regret Treasure Map Location in Avowed

Players can acquire treasure maps in a variety of different ways in Avowed. Some can buy them with enough currency, while others will get them by exploring the vast world in the game. When it comes to the Painter’s Regret map, though, you can only find it out in the world.

The Painter’s Regret treasure map is in Emerald Stair, which is the second large area you’ll visit in Avowed. When there, the map is located in a house on the northeast end of Coastal Farms. There is a large house sitting in front of a rock face that you’ll need to get into to find the map. As is often the case, a wealth of enemies await you outside the front of the house that you and your party will need to defeat before heading inside.

How To Get Into the Painter’s Regret House in Avowed

If you’ve played an RPG before, you know it’s never as simple as just going through the front door. Such is the case here, too, as the front door is barred shut. You’ll have to find another way in after defeating the enemies outside.

Go around the right side of the house, and you’ll find a walkway that leads to a back door. This door opens without trouble and will get you inside the house. When there, you’ll see a large painting on an easel. That’s the treasure map. Grab it, and you’re ready to go hunting for treasure in Avowed.

Once you have the map, you’ll find the treasure on the western side of the river to the southwest of Fior mes Iverno. For all of your efforts, you’ll get the Painter’s Brush unique trinket. It will increase your chances of a critical hit by 5%, making combat in the Living Lands that much easier.

And that’s where to find the Painter’s Regret map treasure in Avowed. If you’re looking for more, here are all the playable races in the Obsidian Entertainment game.

Avowed is available now on PC and Xbox.

