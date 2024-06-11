Where To Find the Planetary Assimilation Piston in Destiny 2 – Specimen ID: NES001 Quest Guide

There are lots of new words in Destiny 2 this week. If you are wondering how, exactly, you find a Planetary Assimilation Piston, then we can show you. To get it, you will need to dive into the new activity in Episode: Echoes.

Where To Find the Planetary Assimilation Piston in Destiny 2

You can find a Planetary Assimilation Piston in the Breach Executable activity. This can be launched from the H.E.L.M screen. Finding the piston is a little bit of a pain, however. You will need to play through the first stage of the event, and then when it cycles onto a new challenge, that is when the piston will spawn in.

The bad news is that the Planetary Assimilation Piston can spawn just about anywhere on the map, and you need to go looking for it. It’s a pretty big area, so it might take you some time to find it. I would suggest looking for it straight away. It can appear on either level of the area and can be tough to find as there are similar-looking devices that end with a stone base instead of the golden metal that you are looking for. I would suggest searching the upper level first, near the trees, as it seems to spawn there more often.

The piston looks like a giant, ornate golden box with Vex energy streaming out of the top of it. When you find it, interact with it, and you will strike it with the Planetary Piston Hammer that Failsafe gave you after doing her research. This is part of the Specimen ID: NES001 quest.

Using the hammer will cause a bunch of radiolite samples to appear in the mission, so make sure you gather them all up. You can hand them into a special bay in the final room after the mission is complete when you get your chest. Doing so will mean you get more rewards. The hammer has charges, and using it will use up one charge. It can hold a maximum of five, and finishing activities will cause it to generate new charges.

The other part of the Specimen ID: NES001 quest is to collect Data for Failsafe. This can also be done in the Breach Executable activity. Just slay enemies, kill Majors, and take out any marked enemy to get your hands on some data. You can also cap the radiolarian geysers to produce some. Once all that is done, return to Failsafe and review her report.

