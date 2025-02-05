A limited-time event is sending The Sims 4 players scrambling to find items around their world. However, there’s one task that’s causing quite a bit of confusion. So, here’s where to find the Special Time Capsule in The Sims 4 Blast from the Past event before time runs out.

How To Find the Special Time Capsule in The Sims 4 Blast from the Past Event

As soon as you dive into the Blast from the Past event, the game will send you off into the world to collect information about a mysterious visitor, Emit. You’ll need to watch TV, investigate social media profiles, and talk to other Sims. However, while that’s all pretty simple, things get complicated when you’re asked to find the Special Time Capsule in The Sims 4.

You don’t get much information other than to look for rocks around parks. If you’ve gotten this far, though, you will have talked to Emit at the park in Willow Creek, which is a good place to start your mission. Look around the area until you come across a rock with what appears to be diamonds inside of it. Head over and interact with the object to dig for the Special Time Capsule. It’s important to note that it may take investigating more than one rock to complete the mission, but there should be plenty around.

What’s Inside of the Special Time Capsule in The Sims 4?

Once you find the Special Time Capsule, the game asks you to open it. Doing that will reveal an IOU note, which is a bit anticlimactic, given all the effort that went into finding it. Go ahead and read it, though, and return to Emit to unlock additional quests in the Bast from the Past Event.

How Long Is The Sims 4 Blast from the Past Event?

There are quite a few quests in the Blast from the Past event, so you may not want to knock them out all at once. Fortunately, you have plenty of time to go after the Special Time Capsule and everything else in The Sims 4, as the event runs until March 18, 2025. However, there’s not too much time to sit around, as participating in all four weeks delivers some pretty sweet rewards. Here’s the full list:

Week 1 Retro Deco Phone Set Relevart Time Walkers The Yesterday Set floor tiles The Future’s So Bright “Sun” Glasses The Fun-Fun Inflatable Set, Part One

Week 2 Get Up! Alarm Clock Be “The Emit” full body outfit Bigger Gatherings Banquet The Relevart Neck Stabilizer bow tie

Week 3 The Fun-Fun Inflatable Set, Part Two Dina Caliente’s LBD New Retro Station Songs Sticky Fingers aspiration

Week 4 Surprise Birthday Cake The ElectroDance Floor



And that’s where to find the Special Time Capsule in The Sims 4 Blast from the Past Event. If you’re looking for more, here’s the 2025 roadmap for the game, including all upcoming events.

The Sims 4 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

