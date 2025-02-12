Where to Find Voivode’s Letter of Safe Conduct in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 (Miri Fajta Quest Guide)

Miri Fajta is a rather long and involved side quest in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 that requires you to jump through quite a few hoops. Some of the steps can be a little tricky as well. Here’s how to get the Voivode’s letter of safe conduct in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 Voivode’s Letter of Safe Conduct Location

To get the Voivode’s letter of safe conduct in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, you’ll need to progress through the Miri Fajta quest at the Nomads’ Camp until the Voivode tells you the Marika herself has the letter. Head back to Marika in Apollonia to speak with her, and help her drive the wolves away.

When talking to Marika, make sure to choose the following dialogue options:

“He cares about you.”

“I swear.”

After doing so, Marika will tell you that she hid the letter inside a tree near a river that’s close by. I’ve included a screenshot down below to show its location.

Loot the letter of safe conduct from the tree, then head back to the Nomads’ Camp. Before speaking with the Voivode, however, I recommend talking to Tibor first, who will then suggest that you make a wager for the letter and the amulet.

There are two parts to the wager: you’ll first need to win a horse race against Tibor, and then fight him in a fistfight. Before you do this, I’d recommend getting the Good Old Pebbles perk for Pebbles first to make the race easier. I’d also recommend taking part in the unarmed melee tournaments around the region before fighting Tibor. While Tibor isn’t too tough of an opponent, he’s a lot better at countering your moves than the usual rabble.

And that’s how to get the Voivode’s letter of safe conduct in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including how to get the Royal Treasury Key and how to romance Katherine.

