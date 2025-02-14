In the world of Avowed, there are many different ways in which players can become more powerful, with treasure maps being one of them. Here’s what you’ll need to do to find the Woedica’s Inheritance treasure map in Avowed.

Where To Find Woedica’s Inheritance Treasure Map in Avowed

Image Source: Obsidian Entertainment via Escapist

The place in question is Sanza’s Emporium, which is found in Northern Paradis, home to the valuable and rare Paradisan Ladder. This particular area is not part of the main city, and will eventually become accessible as you progress through the main story of Avowed. Once it has opened up, look for the shop in the High Market and speak to Sanza.

Aside from providing players with the Mapping the Living Lands quests, you can also purchase Woedica’s Inheritance treasure map for 100 gold.

Where To Find Woedica’s Inheritance in Avowed

With the treasure map in hand, it is now time to locate Woedica’s Inheritance physically in Avowed. To start, head over to the Eastern Paradis Gate Beacon using either fast travel or following the nearest path. From there, head out of the city and walk northwards along the walls. This will require players to climb the cliffs below the wall.

Image Source: Obsidian Entertainment via Escapist

Eventually, you will reach a strange opening among the vegetation, which is a secret door. Locate the opening mechanism to the right, interact with the button, and watch as the door opens. Head through the opening to find yourself in a small area with a large treasure chest within. This is Woedica’s Inheritance, so open up the chest and obtain the Gloves of the Strangler, a pair of unique gloves in Avowed.

What Do the Gloves of the Strangler Do in Avowed?

In addition to being a unique piece of equipment, the Gloves of the Strangler comes with two passive buffs that can come in handy for your build in Avowed.

Firstly, the additional 3% Critical Hit Chance will enable players to deal more damage with critical attacks more reliably. Secondly, the Gloves of the Strangler has the Lesser Ambusing buff, which adds 15% more Stealth Attack Damage. If you have a build that emphasizes stealth more than anything, this will allow you to eliminate enemies who are unaware much more effectively.

Image Source: Obsidian Entertainment via Escapist

Do note that the passive ability of gloves, unlike weapons or armor, cannot be upgraded any further, so Woedica’s Inheritance stats will not change anymore once it has been located. Ideally, you will be able to grab the gloves as early as possible, so you can take advantage of its bonuses for upcoming encounters.

And that’s where to find the Woedica’s Inheritance treasure map in Avowed.

Avowed is available now on PC and Xbox.

