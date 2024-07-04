Where to Get Daily Check-In Rewards in Zenless Zone Zero

With the launch of Zenless Zone Zero, HoYoverse has also thrown in a couple of rewards that you can claim as long as you log into the game daily for a period of time. Here’s how to get your daily check-in rewards in Zenless Zon Zero.

How to Get Daily Check-In Rewards in Zenless Zone Zero

To get your daily rewards in Zenless Zone Zero, you’ll first need to progress through the game until you’ve completed the prologue and picked your male or female MC. After that, continue playing through the story quests until the game informs you that the Event tab has been unlocked.

Once Events become available to you, bring up the menu, and click on the moving vertical banner on the right-hand side of the screen. This will bring up a menu of all the currently ongoing events in the game, as well as your daily check-in rewards. Simply click on the tabs, and then click on the Claim button at the bottom right corner or on the items themselves to get your rewards.

All Daily Check-In Rewards

There is one tab to look out for: New City Visitor’s Passport. Each day, you can click in here to claim your rewards. Here’s a full list of items you can get each day:

Day 1: Encrypted Master Tape x1

Day 2: Encrypted Master Tape x1

Day 3: Encrypted Master Tape x2

Day 4: Encrypted Master Tape x1

Day 5: Encrypted Master Tape x1

Day 6: Encrypted Master Tape x1

Day 7: Encrypted Master Tape x3

By the end of the one-week check-in, you’ll have a total of 10 Encrypted Master Tapes, which can then be put towards pulls on the limited character banners in Zenless Zone Zero.

And that’s how to get your daily check-in rewards in Zenless Zone Zero. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including which selectable Agent you should pick on the standard banner, as well as our picks on the best team and party compositions.

