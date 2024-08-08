Where To Get Water Chestnut in Fields of Mistria

Certain recipes in Fields of Mistria will require you to use Water Chestnuts, so if you’re having trouble finding them, here’s where they appear in the game.

Recommended Videos

Where To Find Water Chestnuts in Fields of Mistria

At the time of writing, the easiest place to find Water Chestnuts in Fields of Mistria is in The Narrows along the river. You can check out our map of the area here. They’re the little plants growing in the water just south of Errol’s Cabin.

Outside of that location, Water Chestnuts will sometimes spawn at Balor’s shop. However, since they appear at The Narrows relatively frequently, there’s no point in spending money on them if you do see them there. Just wait for them to respawn, which should happen daily.

What Water Chestnuts Are Used For

There are a few different uses for Water Chestnuts in Fields of Mistria. You can give them as gifts to other characters in order to strengthen your relationship with them. You can also eat them raw. They’ll restore +3 Stamina and Health. They also sell for 5t. This isn’t a particularly large amount of money, though as you get a lot of them, it might be worthwhile to part with them early in the game.

The best use for Water Chestnuts is in cooking. Early in the game, you’ll be able to spend two Water Chestnuts and 1 Wild Berries to make Trail Mix, which restores +12 Stamina and Health. The recipe also sells for 12t, which means you can make a tidy profit by combining those easy-to-find forageable items.

NOTE: The above game is currently in Early Access. The above information is accurate as of version 0.11.3 and will be updated if anything changes.

Fields of Mistria is on sale now. You can read our review here.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy