Where to Go After Beating Messmer in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

So you’ve defeated Messmer in the maze that is the Shadow Keep and you need to know where to go next in Elden Ring. This Shadow of the Erdtree guide will show you where you should head next to reach the end of the game.

Recommended Videos

Where to Go After Messmer the Impaler in Elden Ring

Screenshot by The Escapist.

After beating Messmer, head to the Church of the Bud in the Rauh Ancient Ruins and burn the Sealing Tree. The Church of the Bud can be accessed before you defeat the Impaler in the Shadow Keep but the tree can’t be touched. Messmer getting killed means you can use his powerful flames to burn the Sealing Tree and progress to the end of the Shadow of the Erdtree story. But if you haven’t been to the Ancient Ruins yet, you need to start there.

Before you reach the main chamber for Messmer, there is a Dark Chamber Entrance Site of Grace. Below that you can find a bridge that has one of his guards and a massive gate. Use the small door to the right of the gate to find the Rauh Ancient Ruins pathway. You will have to start at the Viaduct Minor Tower and work your way southwest to the very top of the ruins. If you don’t have the map fragments for the area yet, I suggest collecting them.

Related: How to Summon Igon in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

When you reach the Church of the Bud, you still need to kill Romina, which is another major Remembrance boss. Compared to Messmer, it should be much easier and then you can make your way to the Sealing Tree at the end of the church. Just keep in mind that burning the tree will effectively end all quest lines you have going and will open up the final pathway in the DLC. When you’re ready, set the flames and prepare for the worst.

Elden Ring is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy