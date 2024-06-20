Where To Go First in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

When you first arrive beneath the Shadow of the Erdtree in Elden Ring, you may be a little confused about where to go and what to do. Have no fear, as it is fine to ask for a little help while you get yourself settled in.

There are a couple of things you can do straight away to get settled, so let’s run through them and send you on your way to your first big mystery. There is also one direction you should really take to start your journey, and that is in the direction of Belurat Settlement.

Where to go in Shadow of the Erdtree

The first thing to do is grab the very first Site of Grace as you come out of the cavern and into the new area. Then, make your way down the hill and grab the first map fragment for the Gravesite Plains. Now, make your way to the ruins ahead, called Scorched Ruins, and grab another Site of Grace.

In the distance you will see a giant, burning golem. You get to ignore this beast for now (although you will need to brave it, sooner or later), and hug the left of the area, heading in the general direction of the giant archway on the left side, off in the distance.

You will come to a strange golden cross and some NPCs. Touch the cross, grab your first Scadutree Fragment, and talk to Hornsent and Redmayne Freyja. Now, it is time to journey on.

Head through the enormous archway and follow the path to the destroyed Belurat. Here, you will find yet another Site of Grace, another cross, and some more NPCs to chat with in the form of Sir Ansback and Moore. Moore will happily sell you some items, or unhappily, as he seems a little sad. Now, your next task is the real start of the DLC, dealing with the scary-looking Belurat Settlement.

Spoilers ahead! If you would prefer to remain pure of heart and soul, do not venture forth.

Inside, you will end up facing a boss called The Divine Beast Dancing Lion. Unlike most things in Elden Ring, getting inside is actually quite straightforward. Just walk up the steps and push the door open. Beware, however. Ahead are some steps and then up those steps are some creatures with more legs than sense.

Fight your way up the stairs and into the room beyond, and you will find more enemies and some loot. Kill the creatures and gather the goodies, then keep climbing upward and you will come to your next Site of Grace.

