Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian is finding success on the anime adaptation front as one of the more popular anime of the Summer 2024 season. As the first season nears its end, where can Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian fans read the manga?

Where Can You Read the Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian Manga?

Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian is available to read on the K-Manga Kodansha official website. Kodansha is the publisher of several popular manga titles, such as Attack on Titan, and is something of a direct competitor to Viz Media and its vast licenses of various titles. Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian originally started as a light novel written by Sunsunsun, which is also available to purchase at most retailers, either digitally or physically.

The light novel was eventually adapted into a manga by Saho Tenamachi based on Sunsunsun’s story, with character designs done by Momoco. The manga is an entirely different way to take in the story, and the recently launched K-Manga site is the best (and only legal way) to read it. The first three chapters of the manga are available to read for free, but if you want to read the entire series along with the newest chapters as they are released, a paid subscription to Kodansha is required.

The K-Manga website is based on a token system that allows you to purchase tokens every month to read new chapters, with a certain amount of tokens allotted via a monthly subscription to redeem whatever titles you want to read. It’s a more complicated system than most subscription services, but that’s of little consequence to fans of the series.

And that’s where to read the Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian manga.

