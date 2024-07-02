Where To Read Confined Room Manhwa Chapter 1

There is a physiological manhwa catching readers’ attention where ignorance is truly bliss and knowing results in horrific consequences. In Confined Room, a student learns that she should never have hacked into people’s lives. Find out where to read this dark manhwa.

Where to Read Confined Room Online

Confined Room can be read on the Chinese version of Webtoons. However, the site only has the first three episodes available. Another location to find Confined Room is Baozihm. Both websites are solely in Chinese and are difficult to navigate if you don’t know the language. If you have access to a translation app or translation help of any kind, then reading Confined Room won’t be impossible.

No official English translation has been released. As of right now, there is no information on whether or not Confined Room will receive an official English translation. Unofficial translations are floating about online but none of them get past episode 4 and none of them are good quality.

Image via Webtoon

Confined Room follows the story of Xiaocao who has developed a talent for hacking and unburying secrets. When she decides to use her talents on her school crush, she uncovers his secrets that destroy his “good guy” persona. After sending him an anonymous message to scare him, he goes missing and she too goes missing soon after. She wakes up in a mysterious room with a computer and desk with the window and door locked. Now she has to find out how to escape and just who put her in this confined room.

It is gaining a following and growing in popularity, especially on Reddit and YouTube. Fans have created recap videos explaining what is happening in the story with limited images. There may be hope yet if they want for an official translation continues to grow. English speakers finding a way to enjoy Confined Room seems to be just as big of a mystery as the story itself.

While waiting for an official English release for Confined Room, find out which websites are the best for reading manhwa.

