Where to Read Dawn of the Dragon Manhwa Confirmed

The steamy manhwa Dawn of the Dragon has caught the attention of many Boy’s Love (BL) readers. They can’t help but take notice when a playboy company heir finds his life taking a turn as he becomes entangled with the family patron, a standoffish centuries-old dragon. If you want to find out what happens, check out where to read this fantastical tale.

Where to Read Dawn of the Dragon Online

Image via Lezhin

Dawn of the Dragon can be found on Lezhin’s website but is not available on the Lezhin app due to its mature content. There are currently 59 episodes available to read with new episodes being released every Thursday. The first episode is available to read for free and every other episode costs 30 Coins, the Lezhin currency.

To unlock the rest of the chapters, readers will need to create a free Lezhin account and then purchase the Coin currency. There are four different Coin bundles to buy. The cheapest option costs $5.99 for 240 Coins plus 20 Bonus Coins. There is a monthly subscription option as well. The subscription costs $12.50 a month for 500 Bonus Coins and lowers the price for the Coin bundles.

Yoo Taehyuk is one of the heirs of the elite family, who owns the Yooshin Corporation and has been blessed by their dragon patron. When the family discovers that their patron wants to abandon the family to search for his mate, they decide to offer the youngest daughter to the dragon, claiming that she is the long lost mate. Yoo Taehyuk offers to take his sister’s place in hopes to convince the dragon to stay. But things aren’t that simple and Taehyuk’s plans get thrown out the window once he gets close with this lonely dragon.

