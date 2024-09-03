Image Credit: Bethesda
Where To Read Death Is The Only Ending For The Villainess Confirmed

Just phrase it a bit differently.
Patrick Souza
|

Published: Sep 3, 2024 01:16 pm

Where To Read Death Is The Only Ending For The Villainess Confirmed

If you like some small twists on the usual isekai formula, reading Death Is The Only Ending For The Villainess might give you a good time. Here’s where you can read Death Is The Only Ending For The Villainess.

Where To Read Death Is The Only Ending For The Villainess

Death Is The Only Ending For The Villainess is available to read on Tapas, one of the most popular webcomics hubs, as well as on Tappytoons. However, both sites have the series under its official name, Villains Are Destined to Die. The name Death Is The Only Ending For The Villainess comes from fan-made translations of the same series, but regardless of which title you see it under, they will be the same story with the same characters.

Both websites and apps will let you read the first three Episodes for free, but you’ll need to use each of the websites’ unique currency to enjoy the rest of the series. Each Episode will cost a certain amount of Ink (Tapas) or Points (Tappytoon) to unlock. The cheapest Ink deal for Tapas costs $1.99 and gives you 1600 Ink (worth around 5 Episodes), while the cheapest deal for Tappytoon is $4.99 and gives you 3900 Points (around 13 Episodes in total).

What Is Death Is The Only Ending For The Villainess About?

After distancing herself from her family, the protagonist gets hooked on the popular game “Daughter of the Duke, Love Project”. While she always managed to complete it in Normal mode, where you play as the heroine, the game has a Hard Mode where you play as the villainess Penelope Eckhart, which she never managed to complete.

However, she wakes up one day only to discover that she has suddenly become Penelope herself, and she’s stuck inside the game with its own rules and endings. While she has a vast knowledge of the game, she doesn’t know any ending where the villainess can survive, so she has to do everything she can to make it out of this situation alive.

