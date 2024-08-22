Where to Read How to Snag an Alpha Confirmed

When one omega decides that he has to have a certain alpha, he will stop at nothing to seduce him. The manhwa How to Snag an Alpha is a hilarious love story about a shameless omega and the stubborn alpha he’s fallen in love with. Find out where to read this popular omegaverse manhwa.

Where to Read How to Snag an Alpha Online

Image via Tappytoon

The manhwa How to Snag an Alpha can be found on Tappytoon’s website and app. There are two versions of the manhwa available. The mature version is only available on Tappytoon’s website and you must verify your age before accessing it. The series is complete and all episodes have been translated into English. The prologue and first 2 episodes can be read for free. All other episodes must be unlocked with Tappytoon Points. Each episode costs 300 Points.

To unlock episodes or to read the mature version, you must create a free Tappytoon account. After the account has been made, you will have the option to purchase Points which are offered in different Point bundles or through a monthly subscription. The least expensive bundle costs $4.99 for 3,900 Points. The subscription costs $4.99 a month and offers 4,400 Points each month, daily bonuses, and half the wait time for Time Till Free chapters.

What is How to Snag an Alpha About?

Wooyoung comes from a wealthy family of alphas and is expected to be an alpha as well. Except fate had other plans. Instead, Wooyoung is a recessive omega. Because of this imperfection, he decides to live as a beta until some unexpected hormone imbalances and annoying heat cycles start, which make it impossible to hide his omega status. When things seem unbearable, Wooyoung meets Kyungju, a dominant alpha who can fix his out-of-control omegan symptoms. Wooyoung throws shame out the window and dives headfirst into seducing the dominant alpha but Kyungju isn’t going to make it easy.

