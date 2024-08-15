Where To Read I Adore You Teacher GL Confirmed

The newest manhwa by Rangrarii, I Adore You Teacher, has caught the attention of many manhwa fans. Its a story filled with drama, angst, and female red flags. It’s not an easy manhwa to find but we can tell you where to read it.

Where to Read I Adore You Teacher Online

Image via Postype

I Adore You Teacher can be found on Postype, a Korean-based website. Postype is a publishing platform for small content creators that allows them to upload various projects. Depending on the creator, some content will need to be purchased while other content can be viewed for free.

The manhwa I Adore You Teacher is a Postype Original manhwa. There are a total of 6 episodes, making it a short manhwa. There is some good news for English speakers. The manhwa is translated into English. However, the entire site is in Korean and the manhwa is blocked behind a mature content wall. If you don’t know how to read Korean, Google Translate can do a decent job of translating for you. You will need to set up a free account and allow mature content to be shown to have access to I Adore You Teacher.

Each episode of I Adore You Teacher must be unlocked by purchasing Points. Each episode costs 600 Points. Once you create a free account to have access to mature content, you will be able to purchase Points as well. Each Point is worth 1 Won. The lowest amount of Points you can buy is 1,000 is is 1,000 Won or $0.74. The terms and conditions are in English on the website.

