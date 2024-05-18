Chan-li and Skylar watch a sunset together
Where To Read Lost In The Cloud Manwha, Confirmed

Published: May 18, 2024 04:18 pm

The romantic drama manhwa, or South Korean comic, Lost in the Cloud has found a growing fan base around the world. Created by Paskim, the manhwa is released in a seasonal structure online. For curious readers, here’s where they can read the Lost in the Cloud manhwa series in full.

Chan-li leans in to kiss Skylar in Lost in the Cloud

Lost in the Cloud, both in its original Korean text and its various international translations, including English, can be read on the webtoon outlet Lezhin Comics. Lezhin is a premium webcomic platform that specializes in mature content and may occasionally be considered NSFW. Comparatively, Lost in the Cloud isn’t quite as explicit in its content as some of the other titles on Lezhin, but it doesn’t hold back with the psychological-thriller aspects of its story.

Written and illustrated by Paskim, Lost in the Cloud follows a high schooler named Yeon Skylar who fantasizes about his unrequited crush, Seong Chan-li, and secretly takes numerous photographs of him. When Skylar’s classmate Baek Cirrus discovers Skylar’s cloud storage and his obsessive collection of photos of Chan-li, Cirrus blackmails and manipulates Skylar in exchange for keeping his voyeuristic habit a secret. This arrangement escalates rapidly, leaving Skylar to question what exactly Cirrus wants from him as the twisted power dynamic takes a strange turn.

Lost in the Cloud is currently expected to run for three seasons, with the third and presumed final season currently ongoing on Lezhin Comics. Chapters are released on this platform on a regular basis, with subscribers using the platform’s local currency, referred to as coins, to unlock chapters of the manhwa. At this time, there are currently no announced plans for the English translation of the Lost in the Cloud manhwa to receive a collected print release nor has it been confirmed how many chapters the final season is intended to run for.

Sam Stone is a longtime entertainment news journalist and columnist, covering everything from movies and television to video games and comic books. Sam also has bylines at CBR, Popverse, Den of Geek, GamesRadar+, and Marvel.com. He's been a freelance contributor with The Escapist since October 2023, during which time he's covered Mortal Kombat, Star Trek, and various other properties. Sam remembers what restful sleep was. But that was a long time ago.