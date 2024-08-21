Where to Read Save The Dae Confirmed

The Boy’s Love manhwa about healing and second chances has caught the eyes of BL fans. Save the Dae is a high school story about friendship, love, and finding that one person who can understand. Find out where to read this popular manhwa.

Where to Read Save the Dae Online

Image via Lezhin

Readers can find Save the Dae on the Lezhin website. However, due to its mature content, the full mahwa is not available on Lezhin’s app. The first episode is available to read for free on both the website and app. The rest of the series must be unlocked on the website. Each episode costs 30 Lezhin Coins.

To unlock the rest of the series, you must create a free Lezhin account. Once the account is made, you will be able to purchase Coin bundles. The least expensive option costs $5.99 for 240 Coins plus 20 Bonus Coins. However, if you are feeling a bit wild, you can buy 2000 Coins plus 500 Bonus Coins for $49.99. On top of the bundles, Lezhin offers a monthly subscription. For $12.50 you will get 500 Bonus Coins, access to sales, and check-in rewards.

What is Save the Dae About?

Won Dae is not a stranger to bullies, having dealt with them on a regular basis at school. After a particularly traumatic event, Won Dae drops out of school in hopes of recovering. Two years later, he enrolled in school to give graduating another shot, and this time he has his friend Choi Yeonhoo who is determined to help him have a good year. When Won Dae meets his new deskmate Goo Yoonwon, he isn’t sure how this school year is going to go. One minute Yoonwon is ready for a fight, the next he’s clingy and sweet as can be. An unlikely friendship forms but maybe it has the chance to be something more.

