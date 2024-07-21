Where To Read To Whom It No Longer Concerns Manhwa, Confirmed

What happens when you get a second chance at life after being murdered by your family? You get your sweet revenge. To Whom It No Longer Concerns is the newest regressor manhwa that everyone wants to read, and we can tell you where to read it.

Recommended Videos

Where To Read To Whom It No Longer Concerns Online

Image via The Escapist

In this tale of revenge, Ariana Lopez is betrayed by her family and left for dead after they took everything she cared about. Now she has a chance to get her revenge when, instead of dying, she wakes up five years in the past. With the help of Duke Dante Heigenberg, an infamous man both desired and feared, she will be writing their final dirge.

To Whom It No Longer Concerns can be found on the Webtoons website and app. The first three episodes are available for free on the website, but the next five episodes are only available on the app and will need to be purchased to unlock them.

Webtoons has a variety of manhwa and webcomics and has a pay-per-episode system depending on the webcomic. Some webcomics are completely free while others only have the first few episodes for free. To Whom It No Longer Concerns will be a free manhwa, but the latest five episodes will cost 7 coins of the Webtoons currency. If you can resist the temptation of buying the newest episodes, more episodes will become free to read as the manhwa is updated each week.

Related: Best Websites to Read Manhwa

Readers will need to create a free account to purchase coins and unlock the newest episodes. Readers will have the option to either pay for coins as needed, with the cheapest option being $4.99 for 50 coins, or they can pay a monthly subscription. The monthly coin plans are $9.99 a month for 100 +10 coins or $49.99 a month for 500 +75 coins.

So that’s where to read To Whom It No Longer Concerns, but do you want maximum angst out of your manhwa and a tale of revenge isn’t enough? Check out where to read My Beloved Oppressor online next.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy