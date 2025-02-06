Where to Sleep in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Sleeping is incredibly important in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, as it allows you to heal your health back to 100% without gorging yourself with food and potions. Here’s where you can sleep in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.

How to Get a Bed and Sleep in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

As soon as you’re released into the open-world in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, it’s absolutely crucial that you get a bed of your own as soon as possible. As part of the Wedding Crashers quest, you can either follow the blacksmith or miller’s questline. Regardless of which one you choose, Radovan or Kreyzl will give you a bed to sleep on.

In my playthrough, I picked Radovan since he was located in Tachov, which is a lot closer to your starting position. Head over to Tachov and start his questline, and once you’ve finished the smithing tutorial, you’ll be allowed to sleep in the room right next to the forge.

The bed in the room will then be marked as your bed on the world map, and there’s also an inventory chest in the room that you can use to store your things. Whenever you need a rest to heal up, head back here to sleep.

Sleeping at Campsites

There will, of course, be times where you may not be able to get to your bed in time. The good news is that there are plenty of campsites to be found along the roadside and in the forests in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. Some of them may be populated by bandits, and you’ll need to deal with them before you can use the facilities, but some may be empty.

Either way, if you find a campsite, it’ll be marked on your map, and you can also interact with the bedrolls to sleep. Do note that the comfort level won’t be as high as a regular bed, but it’ll get the job done.

If you’re really desperate, you can also sleep in NPCs’ beds, but if you get caught, they’ll report you to the guards if you’re unable to talk them down.

And that’s how to sleep in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including how to use a torch, and the best perks to get first.

