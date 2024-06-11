Where Can You Stream Glen Powell Comedy Hit Man?

Glen Powell comedy vehicle Hit Man is generating plenty of buzz right now – so can you stream it on Netflix (or another service)? And is it still screening in cinemas?

Where to Stream Hit Man, Explained

Hit Man is currently streaming exclusively on Netflix. So, if you want to stream the action/romcom – loosely based on the real-life story of faux-contract killer Gary Johnson – you’ll need a subscription to that platform. That said, if you are a Netflix subscriber, chances are you’ve watched Hit Man already. The film continues to kill the competition, securing a place on Netflix’s Top 10 most-watched movies across the globe, including the #1 spot on the US chart.

What are your options if you don’t have (or want) a Netflix subscription – can you rent Hit Man via VoD platforms? Not at this stage, no. Like we said: Hit Man is a Netflix exclusive, which means it’s not available on the likes of Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play, or Microsoft Store. So, if you want to watch Hit Man at home, it’s Netflix or bust. That doesn’t mean you have to miss out entirely, though. Check out the next section for information regarding Hit Man‘s theatrical release.

Is Netflix’s Hit Man in Cinemas?

It was – and depending on where you live (and when you’re reading this), it still might be! Netflix launched a limited theatrical run for Hit Man on May 24, 2024. The Richard Linklater-directed film then made its streaming debut on June 7, 2024. Despite this, Netflix didn’t immediately yank Hit Man from cinemas, and as of this writing, it’s still showing at numerous venues across the globe.

The easiest way to check the Hit Man showtimes in your area is to visit the movie’s official website. This only applies to readers based in the US, though; anyone located elsewhere in the world will have to check their local cinema listings.

Hit Man is currently streaming on Netflix.

