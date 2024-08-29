Where To Use Niccolo Coins in Visions of Mana

One of the many currencies in Visions of Mana is the Niccolo Coins. You can’t use them immediately as you get them, but they’ll be very useful at a later point in the game. Here’s when and where you can use Niccolo Coins in Visions of Mana.

How To Use Niccolo Coins in Visions of Mana

Niccolo Coins can be exchanged at Niccolo’s Wares in Illystana, the City of Water in Visions of Mana. You can use them to get various Ability Seeds to teach new skills to your characters. However, Niccolo’s shop is only available after Chapter 4, which can take a while to reach. The store is located next to the city’s fountain, and Niccolo will automatically take you to it once you start Chapter 4.

Speak with the worker behind the counter to spend your coins. Niccolo Coins can buy all of the basic Sigil abilities (Life Sigil, Strength Sigil), low-tier skills (Shuriken, Arrow Rain) and Blessing skills (which reduces the damage taken from the specific element). This is useful for preparing against some boss fights or to give some extra skills for your team. Each skill costs 1 to 4 Coins, depending on its rarity. New items are added to the shop as you progress through the game

Where To Find Niccolo Coins in Visions of Mana

Niccolo Coins can be found around the map in Visions of Mana as glowing yellow interaction points. You should have plenty of them already by the time you reach Chapter 4, so you should be able to buy a few new skills. They usually give you other currency, such as Gold Clovers, but can occasionally also get you a few Coins for you to use here.

Alternatively, you can exchange your Corestones for coins. The rarer the Corestone, the more Coins you can get. As Corestones can also be used to make other Ability Seeds, make sure to trade in those you know you won’t be using. Leave the useful Corestones (such as those from bosses) to get stronger skills.

Finally, certain side quests can also give you some Coins if you’re lucky. But you should always have enough Coins for most situations if you’ve been exploring well enough. Finding treasures or Lil’ Cactus around the map should give you plenty of them at all times.

Visions of Mana is available for PC, Xbox and Playstation.

