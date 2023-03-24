The John Wick franchise has become one of the biggest movie series out there, and fans are excited to check out John Wick: Chapter 4, the latest film in the series starring Keanu Reeves as the titular character. John Wick: Chapter 4 entered theaters on March 24, 2023, so it should help to know exactly how to see the film and where you’ll be able to watch it.

The movie has only received a theatrical release to begin, meaning you’ll only be able to check it out at your nearest theater by buying a ticket. The cinematic experience is probably the best way to watch a John Wick film anyway given the incredible action sequences and stylish direction from Chad Stahelski. It’s also the longest in the series, so make sure you’re prepared to spend some time in the theater as the film runs for over two hours.

Where to Watch and Stream John Wick: Chapter 4

If you’re not up for heading to the theater, you’ll have to wait for John Wick 4 to come to streaming. There’s no set time period for releases on streaming, and it often depends on how long a film stays in theaters and how well it does on digital rental. That means we don’t know when John Wick 4 will come to streaming platforms. We also don’t know what streaming platform it will come to, though the rest of the films in the franchise are currently residing on Peacock — so that may be a good guess as to where it will come.

Wherever you end up watching John Wick 4, it should be quite the film. The movie pulls in kung fu legends Donnie Yen and Hiroyuki Sanada to go up against Keanu Reeves and features Bill Skarsgård as the Marquis de Gramont, whom John Wick has to go one on one with in order to finally be free and take revenge on the High Table. If you’d like to dive deeper into the story, check out the trailer for the film.