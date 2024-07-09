Where to Watch Swallowed Star Episode 127 English Sub, Confirmed

Swallowed Star is a Chinese CGI animated series that has garnered quite the following over the past few years. So with that in mind, if you’re wondering where to watch Swallowed Star episode 127, here’s everything you need to know.

Recommended Videos

Where Can You Watch Swallowed Star Episode 127 With English Subs?

The best place to watch Swallowed Star episode 127 is on WeTV. Episode 127 will become available on July 10, Wednesday, at 10 a.m. SGT, which converts to July 9, 10 p.m. Eastern Time.

However, keep in mind that the latest episode will only be available to VIP subscribers. For free users, you’ll need to wait an extra week for episode 127 to be available to you. You’ll need to pay for a VIP subscription, but if you’re willing to wait an additional week, then you can watch it for free with minimal ads.

Swallowed Star kicked off back in 2020, and it follows the story of protagonist Luo Feng who gradually evolves and becomes superhuman as he deals with the threat of intelligent monsters from the outer worlds. The show itself is set in a post-apocalyptic universe in the far distant future where infected animals can mutate into monsters and attack human beings. To prevent the collapse of society, humanity rebuilt new cities and walls, and a whole new civilization to fight back against the viral threat.

Hopefully that clears up the question of where you can watch episode 127 of Swallowed Star with English subtitles. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more news and information on other anime and manga series as well, such as when the English dub for Oshi no Ko season 2 will become available.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy