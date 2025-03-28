Monopoly GO Dice Links Blue Lock Rivals Codes Assassin's Creed Shadows Ghoul://RE Kagune Tier List Roblox Game Codes inZOI Isn’t a Sims Killer… Yet
How and Where to Watch The Hunt Mega Final

Tune into the action from the get-go!
Published: Mar 28, 2025 10:30 am

After a week of intense competition, disqualifications, drama and everything else you can imagine, The Hunt: Mega Final is finally upon us. The top ten ranked players will compete in a live-streamed final at Roblox HQ, which can be watched in several different ways. That’s why I whipped up this short crash course on how and where to watch The Hunt: Mega Final. You don’t want to miss this one!

Where to Watch The Hunt Mega Final 

The Hunt: Mega Final will be streamed live on the official Roblox channels on YouTube, Twitch and Tiktok on April 4th, 2025, at 10 AM PDT. Here are the links so you can instantly tune in once the event kicks off: 

It’s not clear what the re-stream policy will be, so for now, consider these the only three ways to watch The Hunt Mega Final. The hosts will be Jparty, Aevilcat and Meenyu, with no information available about surprise appearances, drops or anything else. We’ll make sure to update this article as soon as additional information comes out. 

What Was the Controversy Surrounding The Hunt Mega Final 

There were several mini-dramas during The Hunt event itself, mainly the one with Infection Gunfight. While the game is beloved, the way to get the Mega Token was so convoluted and difficult that people were legitimately dropping off until it was patched. This left a sour taste in everyone’s mouth, but stellar quests in the likes of PRESSURE and Drive World improved things significantly. All in all, there was just one other controversy keeping the event from going by drama-free. 

The second, and perhaps more serious, instance of drama occurred since many of the finalists either know each other or are devs/QA testers. A lot of players are not pleased because of this, mainly due to the fact that many believe the finalists are colluding to split the $1 million grand prize. At the same time, though, it’s 2025 and it would be asinine to believe any Roblox event can go by with random people all figuring things on their own. Regardless, the top 10 have all been verified, so it’s just up to us to wait and see what’s up. 

Are you ready to catch all the action now that you know where to watch the Hunt Mega final? If that’s the case, don’t forget to check some of our other Roblox content to prepare accordingly.

