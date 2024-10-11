Where to Watch ZOMBIES: The Re-Animated Series

The musical series ZOMBIES: The Re-Animated Series debuted earlier this summer, and we have all the details of where you can binge-watch the daily lives of your favorite zombies, Zed, Addison, Bucky, Willa, Zoey, and Eliza.

The show took a break in September but started up again on Saturday, October 5, and will run through Saturday, November 2. Here’s every details you could possibly want about when and where to watch new and future episodes!

Where Can I Watch ZOMBIES: The Re-Animated Series?

ZOMBIES: The Re-Animated Series is available to stream on Disney+. Fans can rewatch old episodes of the Zombie series on the streamer ahead of new episodes that are set to air throughout the fall. New episodes of the series will immediately be available to watch on Disney+ at the same time they air on the Disney Channel.

When do new episodes of ZOMBIES: The Re-Animated Series air?

New episodes drop every Saturday on Disney+ from now until November 2. If you’d rather go full binge mode, you can sign up on November 2 and stream them all at once.

Episode Release Date Episode 13 – The Return of the Living Zed / Paint it Blech October 12, 2024 Episode 14 – The Dark Side of the Moonies / AWOOtiful Mind October 19, 2024 Episode 15 – Teeny Witch / The Hunter Games October 26, 2024 Episode 16 – A Fridge Too Far / The Ter-Meh-Nator November 2, 2024

The series is based on the 2018 film Z-O-M-B-I-E-S, which was later followed by Z-O-M-B-I-E-S 2 in 2020 and Z-O-M-B-I-E-S 3 in 2022. And if you’re looking to have a movie marathon ahead of the new episodes of the series, the films are also available to watch on Disney+!

ZOMBIES: The Re-Animated Series features all of the same cast from the movies, including Meg Donnelly as Addison, Trevor Tordjman as Bucky, Milo Manheim as Zed, Kylee Russell as Eliza, Chandler Kinney as Willa, Kingston Foster as Zoey, and more.

“The idea of taking this exciting Disney franchise and bringing it to life in an animated world which, thanks to this fantastic medium would give us the opportunity to push ideas conceptually and visually, was something that really appealed to us both,” showrunner Aliki Theofilopoulos told Animation Magazine in regards to her and her colleague, Jack Ferraiolo’s idea of the show.

“We both love shows with strong ensembles that focus on strong characters bouncing off each other, like Freaks and Geeks and New Girl, and were inspired to implement that kind of storytelling into an animated series,” Theofilopoulos added.





