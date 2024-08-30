Image Credit: Bethesda
A Quest to Kindle Ancient Flame Event in Genshin Impact
Screenshot by The Escapist
Which Character You Should Pick in Genshin Impact’s A Quest to Kindle Ancient Flames Event

Get your free 5 star character!
Image of Gabriela Jessica
Gabriela Jessica
|

Published: Aug 30, 2024 03:37 am

Genshin Impact is not known to be a generous gacha game, but A Quest to Kindle Ancient Flames has changed that. If you want to know which 5-star character you should pick, here’s our recommendation.

Best Genshin Impact Character in A Quest to Kindle Ancient Flames Event

Jean in A Quest to Kindle Ancient Flame Event.
Screenshot by The Escapist
TiersCharacters
SJean, Mona
ATighnari
BDiluc, Keqing
CDehya, Qiqi

I highly recommend selecting Jean or Mona in the A Quest to Kindle Ancient Flames event if you don’t have them on your account yet. Although they are old characters, these two are still good support units that can work in many teams.

Jean can provide a ton of healing for your whole team. Her healing capabilities scale off her ATK stat, which makes her a good sub-DPS. She also works really well with Furina since Jean can help her stack Fanfare points which increases your damage output.

Mona is also another great choice that you can select in A Quest to Kindle Ancient Flames event. Hydro has always been a great element due to its powerful reactions. She doesn’t demand a lot of on-field time and you can just pop her out for her Skill and Burst. Her kit works well in a Freeze team, and you don’t need to use a 5-star Catalyst to make her work.

Good Options

Although not as good as Jean or Mona, Tighnari is another decent option as Dendro is a pretty strong element in Genshin Impact. You can use him as main or sub-DPS; he has a strong charged attack and focuses on single target damage. His Elemental Burst is quite powerful and has a low cooldown time.

The other characters in A Quest to Kindle Ancient Flames event aren’t that good. Although Diluc was once a great DPS character, there are better damage dealers in the game, such as Alhaitham or Neuvillette. Keqing is also another okay DPS, but she needs to be placed in a good team to be able to shine. Dehya and Qiqi take the last spot since they have the worst kits and require you to build them well to be good.

Of course, in the end, your own personal preference is the most important. You need to look at your account to see which character can benefit your teams. If you have enough support characters, you can select Tighnari or Diluc for more DPS units.

Although I wouldn’t personally go for Dehya or Qiqi, you can still make them work if you really want to use them. They certainly need to be placed in a great team comp, but since Genshin Impact is a single-player game there is no reason not to pick the character that you love.

Genshin Impact is available for Android, iOS, PC, and PlayStation.

