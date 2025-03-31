Which Division Should You Choose In Xenoblade Chronicles X?

As you’re navigating through the alien world of Mira in Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition, one of the earliest decisions you’ll have to make is what Division of BLADE you should join. While this may seem like an overwhelming decision at first, here’s everything you need to know.

All Divisions In Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition

At the beginning of Chapter 2, you’ll be asked to join a Division within BLADE. This may seem like an overwhelming decision to make at first, especially given that there are eight different Divisions to choose from, but your decision, surprisingly, doesn’t matter.

In the original Xenoblade Chronicles X, Divisions were an essential part of the game, given that your BLADE level would increase based on your performance within a Division. Divisions earned Division points, or DP, in different ways, which subtly influenced how you played the game, like prioritizing combat or focusing on exploration. They also provided specific buffs in combat based on which one you joined. Here, that element has almost entirely been removed, as Divisions are now purely cosmetic. They’ll determine what your character’s appearance will generally look like, but not much else.

However, if you’re truly invested in the roleplaying elements of a JRPG, this decision can help immerse you better into the world of Mira and New LA. With that in mind, here are the eight Divisions in Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition, as well as some traits about their particular group:

Curators – Curators are responsible for exploring new locations in Mira and collecting materials for researchers.

Harriers – Harriers are meant to be fighters within BLADE, as they're the Division responsible for fighting the native wildlife of Mira, especially Tyrants.

Interceptors – Interceptors are much more defensive than Harriers. They're usually focused on providing defense for New LA, as well as providing direct combat support to Harriers as they fight Tyrants.

Mediators – Mediators are more of a social class, who are intended to stay in New LA and solve issues for the population, usually involving personal conflicts.

Outfitters – Outfitters are essentially the R&D branch of BLADE, developing new members not only for general BLADE members, but for Skell development as well.

Pathfinders – Pathfinders are meant to explore Mira and establish data points so that BLADE can learn about the planet's geography.

Prospectors – Much like Curators, Prospectors explore Mira for resources, but their primary function is to get resources for the general population.

Reclaimers – Reclaimers are meant to explore Mira for parts of the White Whale in order to ensure the ship's survival and potential rebuilding.

How To Change Divisions In Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition

While it is somewhat disappointing that a lot of the complexity of Divisions have been simplified in Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition, one of the better quality-of-life changes is that changing Divisions is now easier than ever. To do so, simply go to the Blade Barracks and go to the Customization Center. In the original 2015 release, this required a significant fee to do, so at least changing Divisions is now simple and easy!

Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition is available now on Nintendo Switch.

