At the February 27th, 2025, Pokemon Presents, The Pokemon Company released details about its upcoming title, Pokemon Legends: Z-A, including the three starters that will be available. Of course, the choice is going to lead to some debate. So, which starter should you choose in Pokemon Legends: Z-A?

Recommended Videos

All Starters in Pokemon Legends: Z-A

Totodile

One of the three iconic Johto starters, Totodile made his debut in the games in Pokemon Gold and Silver. It’s a Water type, of course, and evolves into Croconaw at level 18 and Feraligatr at level 30. Having a base stat total of 314, Totodile has the second-best stats of any of the Pokemon Legends: Z-A starters, and its final evolution, Feraligatr, has the best, coming in at 530, which includes 100 Defense.

Chikorita

Another Johto starter, Chikorita arrived at the same time as Totodile but doesn’t seem to get as much love as its counterpart. That’s a bummer because the Grass type’s base stat total of 318 gives it the honor of being the top one out of the Pokemon Legends: Z-A starters. Its evolutions, Bayleef and Meganium, leave a bit to be desired, though, having base stat totals of 405 and 525, respectively.

Tepig

The final starter, Tepig, comes from the Unova region and made its debut in Pokemon Black and White. While this Fire starter doesn’t get as much attention as the likes of Charmander and Torchic, Tepig’s base stat total of 308 makes it respectable. The real draw of Tepig, however, is its final evolution, Emboar, who has a base stat total of 528 and gets the Fighting type.

Related: How To Get the Pokemon Day 2025 Special Eevee and Sylveon Promo Cards

Which Starter Should You Choose in Pokemon Legends: Z-A?

Of course, without knowing what kind of opponents players are going to face in Pokemon Legends: Z-A, it’s hard to decide which starter has the most upside. That takes all the fun out of the debate, though, so The Escapist is going to ignore all that and use the information available to make a decision.

Mega Evolutions are set to return in Pokemon Legends: Z-A, and since the starters are sure to get new forms, that will play a factor, but the biggest thing to look at is move sets. Chikorita can learn some pretty powerful moves down the line, such as Solar Beam and Giga Drain; Totodile can add heavy hitters like Hydro Pump and Superpower to its inventory; and Tepig gets the pleasure of using Flare Blitz and Head Smash. With all of those moves having the potential to dominate a playthrough, it’s going to come down to another factor to settle the debate.

Tepig is the only starter in Pokemon Legends: Z-A to gain dual-typing by its final evolution, which gives it an edge. Emboar is resistant to six types, Bug, Steel, Fire, Grass, Ice, and Dark, giving it the most out of the starter options. Sure, Feraligatr has fewer weaknesses, but that can’t be the only factor players consider.

And that’s which starter you should choose in Pokemon Legends: Z-A.

Pokemon Legends: Z-A will release on the Nintendo Switch in late 2025.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy