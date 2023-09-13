Whisker Waters Trailer Reveals the Cat-Based Fishing Life Sim of Your Dreams

Publisher Underbite Games and developer Merge Games have announced Whisker Waters, a casual life sim RPG that lets you fish while playing as an adorable little cat friend, and its trailer revealed that it is coming to PC via Steam, Nintendo Switch, and PlayStation 5 sometime in the future.

This is the kind of game that is almost certainly exactly what it sounds like. The trailer, which was released on YouTube and is only about a minute long, shows off cozy little riverside towns with interesting-looking fish that players will be able to catch. You won’t be alone, however, as it looks like there are other towns with their own feline residents to meet. If you take an even closer look, you’ll notice that other anthropomorphic villagers, like bear and bird people, can be seen in different areas. You can take a look at what Underbite and Merge have to offer in the Whisker Waters reveal trailer below.

More information about Whisker Waters can be found on its Steam page. For example, Underbite and Merge describe their cat fishing adventure as “easy to play, hard to master.” This is thanks to fishing mechanics that can see your lines getting stuck or tangled, with opportunities to improve your casts with well-timed button presses. Village life will also see you making friends with the locals with your own fully customizable cat. Every region in Whisker Waters has its own stories to uncover, too, but we’ve only got a taste of what’s in store for now.

Underbite and Merge have yet to reveal a Whisker Waters release date for PC, Switch, and PS5, so be sure to stay tuned for updates on when we can expect to get our hands on its adorable adventure tale.