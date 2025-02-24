White Lotus Season 3: Who Voices Kenny (& Will They Appear In Person)?

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for The White Lotus Season 3, Episode 2, “Special Treatments.”

Recommended Videos

Timothy Ratliff has a troubling phone call with one of his business partners, Kenny, in The White Lotus Season 3’s latest episode – and Kenny’s voiced by a famous, uncredited actor. So, who plays Kenny in The White Lotus, and will they show up on-screen later in Season 3?

Who Voices Kenny in The White Lotus Season 3?

Ke Huy Quan cameos as Kenny in The White Lotus Season 3, Episode 2, “Special Treatments.” As noted above, the Oscar-winning star isn’t listed in the episode’s credits. HBO didn’t announce his involvement in Season 3 ahead of time, either. But anyone familiar with Quan’s performances in Everything Everywhere All at Once and Loki Season 2 will immediately recognize his voice.

Related: The White Lotus: Every Season 3 Resort Guest Ranked By How Likely They Are to End Up Dead

You’d be forgiven for thinking your ears are playing tricks on you, though. After all, Quan’s Best Supporting Actor win rocketed him onto the Hollywood A-list back in 2023, so a brief voice-only part like Kenny seemingly isn’t worth his time. But The White Lotus is one of HBO’s most high-profile shows, which explains why an in-demand star of Quan’s caliber would gladly sign on.

Will Ke Huy Quan Appear On-Screen in The White Lotus?

Maybe. Certainly, there’s nothing ruling out an in-person appearance by Ke Huy Quan’s Kenny in The White Lotus Season 3. True, there’s currently no indication he’s in Thailand – and you have to imagine his legal troubles rule out international flights – but never say never.

Related: The White Lotus: How Is Greg Back in Season 3?

That said, The White Lotus has form when it comes to hiring big name actors who never actually appear on-screen. Season 2’s premiere featured an uncredited vocal cameo by Laura Dern – who co-created another HBO series, Enlighted, with The White Lotus mastermind Mike White – as Dominic’s wife, Abby.

The White Lotus Season 3 is currently airing on HBO and Max, with new episodes dropping Sundays.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy