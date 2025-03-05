Who Adam Is in Daredevil: Born Again & Who Plays Him

Daredevil: Born Again‘s first two episodes are finally available on Disney+, and they pack a serious punch. However, between all the fights and emotional moments, there’s a name-drop that has some fans scratching their heads. So, who is Adam in Daredevil: Born Again and who plays him?

Who Is Adam in Daredevil: Born Again?

In addition to reintroducing Matt Murdock’s best friends, Foggy Nelson and Karen Page, Daredevil: Born Again features the return of Wilson Fisk’s wife, Vanessa Fisk. She’s in a very different place than at the end of Season 3 of the Netflix show, having taken over her husband’s criminal empire. Their relationship has also changed, with Vanessa being distant due to Wilson leaving her in the dark during the events of Echo.

All that time alone made Vanessa seek out another companion, Adam, whom she mentions to Wilson in Daredevil: Born Again Episode 1. Wilson already knows about him, having eyes and ears all around the city, and promises not to hurt him. Vanessa takes him at his word, but it feels like it’s only a matter of time before the Kingpin persona returns and Fisk takes out some of his frustration on his wife’s boyfriend.

Who Plays Adam in Daredevil: Born Again?

Following Wilson and Vanessa’s heart-to-heart, the latest Disney+ Marvel series fails to provide any additional information about Adam. It’s likely that the powers that be are keeping their cards close to the vest, not wanting to spoil a reveal that’s going to happen down the line. So, that means, at the moment, it’s impossible to know who plays Adam in Daredevil: Born Again.

Heading to the comics will reveal that Marvel has its fair share of Adams, with the most notable being the incredibly powerful Adam Warlock, who made his MCU debut in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. However, it feels unlikely that Vanessa came into contact with a being from outer space, and the other Marvel Adams don’t exactly scream Daredevil character. With that being the case, viewers will just have to sit back and wait for Daredevil: Born Again to drop more nuggets about Adam or reveal the character outright.

And that’s who Adam is in Daredevil: Born Again and who plays him.

The first two episodes of Daredevil: Born Again are streaming now on Disney+.

