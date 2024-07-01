Who Did Viserys Want to Succeed Him in House of the Dragon?

House of the Dragon is an incredible series that revolves around one decision, who should succeed King Viserys Targaryen and take the Iron Throne. While this was always said to be Rhaenyra, Alicent Hightower is convinced that her husband changed his mind. Here’s what really happened.

Recommended Videos

Did Viserys Change His Mind About Who Should Succeed Him in House of the Dragon?

Screenshot via Max

Despite Alicent’s best intentions, or attempts to convince herself otherwise, Viserys Targaryen always wanted Rhaenyra to succeed him and take the Iron Throne after his death. The Aegon that the late king had been referring to with his final words was The Conquerer, not his son. However, Alicent who was not aware of the Prince Who Was Promised story could not understand this and differentiate between the two.

In his confused, sick state Viserys thought he had been talking to his daughter about Aegon The Conquerer when he was speaking to his wife, and this confusion ultimately started one of the most important wars in the history of Westeros.

During his years of life, King Viserys made it very clear he wanted Rhaenyra to succeed him despite the pressures of his team and even some of his family. This decision never wavered, and as such Rhaenyra is the true rightful heir to the Iron Throne.

King Viserys never changed his opinion, however, you can’t blame Alicent too much for thinking that he had. Alongside the confused conversation they shared, Otto Hightower, Alicent’s father fanned the flames that pushed her to pursue Aegon’s position at the head of the family.

Now you’re fully in the loop and as you continue to watch House of the Dragon you can be sure that Rhaenyra should be the leader of the Realm, not her brother. It remains to be seen how this battle will play out as the show progresses, and what new information could come to light that would change the perception of the decision to do battle on both sides.

House of the Dragon is available to stream now on Max.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy