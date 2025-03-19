Who Does Michelle Yeoh Play in the ARK: Survival Ascended Lost Colony Expansion?

The survival adventure video game ARK: Survival Ascended, an enhanced remaster of Ark: Survival Evolved, has announced a new expansion, titled Lost Colony, which features Academy Award winner Michelle Yeoh. Here’s who Michelle Yeoh plays in the Ark: Survival Ascended Lost Colony expansion.

Who Does Michelle Yeoh Play in ARK: Lost Colony?

Image via Studio Wildcard

Michelle Yeoh plays Mei Yin Li in the ARK: Survival Ascended Lost Colony expansion, reprising her voiceover role from 2024’s ARK: The Animated Series, available to stream on Paramount+. With the second set of episodes from The Animated Series set to debut sometime in 2025, the Lost Colony expansion offers a nice, cross-promotional opportunity for the franchise on television and in the game itself. Mei Yin appears front and center in the trailer released by developer Studio Wildcard formally announcing the Lost Colony expansion, ready for battle once again.

For those who didn’t watch ARK: The Animated Series, Mei Yin Li is a warrior from the Three Kingdoms era in ancient China. After failing to protect her village, Mei Yin is transported to the Ark, a strange remote island, where she meets other time-displaced individuals from human history in a hostile environment full of prehistoric and fantasy monsters. Mei Yi teams up with 21st century paleontologist Helena Walker to topple the island’s ancient Roman tyrant General Gaius Marcellus Nerva, with the two women falling in love over the course of the series.

Where to Watch the Trailer for ARK: Lost Colony

Studio Wildcard released the announcement trailer for the Lost Colony expansion to ARK: Survival Ascended on Monday, March 17 through its YouTube channel for the game. The trailer starts with Helena recalling how she apparently left Mei Yin, before showing Mei Yin in a snowy landscape fighting off monsters on her own. After defeating her enemy in a harrowing battle, Mei Yi looks at a foreboding castle looming over a city, preparing for her next adventure and inevitably formidable opponents. The bulk of the trailer is an anime cinematic produced by MAPPA, the celebrated Japanese animation studio behind Jujutsu Kaisen and the final season of Attack on Titan.

In the YouTube description of the Lost Colony announcement trailer, Studio Wildcard describes the expansion as the bridge between ARK: Extinction and ARK: Genesis, with the long-planned ARK 2. Originally announced at The Game Awards in December 2020, ARK 2 was initially planned for a late 2023 release before moving to an indeterminate window in the future. This suggests that not only is more news about ARK 2 imminent, but that Lost Colony will help shed some light on the eagerly anticipated sequel.

ARK: Lost Colony will begin taking preorders in June 2025 for an eventual November 2025 release, with those who preorder receiving access to preview content from the expansion. Lost Colony is priced at $29.99 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. In the meantime, stay tuned for more official word on ARK 2 and the second set of episodes for ARK: The Animated Series, as well as additional updates to ARK: Survival Ascended.

And that’s who Michelle Yeoh plays in ARK: Survival Ascended.

