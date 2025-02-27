Who Got Voted Out in Survivor Season 48 Tonight?

The show’s been airing for more than two decades at this point, and it’s showing no signs of slowing down. Survivor Season 48 is officially in full swing, which means there’s even more vote-offs and fun tribe dynamics to look forward to. Here’s who got voted off in Survivor tonight.

Who Got Voted Out in Survivor 48 Tonight?

Survivor Season 48 episode 1 has just aired, and Stephanie Berger was the first castaway to be voted off the island.

The vote was largely between Stephanie and Sai, as the two were basically at loggerheads the entire episode, which meant that the tribe had to vote out one of them to at least try to keep the peace.

During the immunity challenge, Lagi dominated both the physical and puzzle portions, and Civa just barely managed to scrape second place, allowing them to avoid going to tribal council. Over on the Vula side, Stephanie and Kevin were in charge of solving the puzzle but they ended up fumbling it, and it was probably easy for the tribe to blame the challenge loss on the puzzle solvers, and Stephanie specifically.

Every Survivor 48 Vote in Order

We’ll continue to fill out this section as the season goes on, but for now, here’s the boot order for Survivor Season 48:

Stephanie Berger

And that’s everything you need to know about who got voted out in Survivor 48 tonight. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more news and information on the series, including a list of Survivor cameos in The White Lotus, as well as a list of all Survivor deaths so far.

