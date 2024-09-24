Who Is Bob in the Thunderbolts Trailer?

Thunderbolts looks to bring many unique MCU characters together for the first time on screen, and while most are returning from previous films, there’s one new face and that’s Bob. While the name Bob might not give much away, here’s who this character might be.

Recommended Videos

Bob in Thunderbolts, Explained

The character in the trailer for Thunderbolts called Bob is most likely Robert Reynolds, a character from Marvel Comics who goes by the name Sentry.

Sentry is a superhero that was created in an attempt to recreate the Super Soldier Serum, just at a much greater scale. The character started off as an addict who was on the street before breaking into a laboratory and consuming the Golden Sentry Serum. This gave him the power of one million exploding suns. With these new powers, Bob becomes the Sentry, a hero who shares major similarities to DC’s Superman.

This means Sentry has a lot of unique powers, even outside of the increased strength, durability, and ability to fly that you’d expect given the comparisons with Superman. He can also manipulate molecules, absorb and manipulate energy, and at one point he was even seen teleporting. Of course, we don’t know how many of these powers will make their way into the MCU, but there’s a huge pool to draw on.

In Marvel Comics the character of Sentry is often tied to the villain called The Void. It is unclear whether or not The Void will show up in Thunderbolts, but given the scale of the foe in the comics, it might be better left for another project more focused around Sentry himself.

Of course, there is the possibility that we are being misled and the Bob in the trailer isn’t Sentry, but even from the few scenes that have been revealed, all the signs point to it being the case. At one point in the trailer, we see Bob with weapons aimed at him suggesting he is about to be gunned down, and if you look closely you can see he has already been fired upon and survived. Few characters could survive bullets from close range like this, but Sentry is one of them.

Even though Bob’s identity might have been revealed, what role he will play in Thunderbolts and the wider MCU is still very much a mystery. Fortunately, when the movie arrives we’ll know exactly what Bob is capable of.

Thunderbolts is scheduled to be released on May 2, 2025.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy