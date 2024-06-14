Who Is Colin in The Boys Season 4? Answered

Prime Video’s The Boys has always introduced a handful of new characters with each season, and this one is no different as well. If you’re wondering who Colin Hauser is in The Boys season 4, here’s everything you need to know.

Colin Hauser’s Role in The Boys Season 4 Explained

Colin Hauser is a new character introduced in The Boys season 4, and he serves as Frenchie’s main love interest for this arc. After Frenchie and Kimiko’s relationship arc ended platonically at the end of season 3, it seems that Frenchie has started to pursue other romantic interests.

However, things are more complicated than that. Colin Hauser also happens to be the last surviving member of his family, all of whom were presumably killed by Frenchie sometime in the past.

In episode 3, we see Frenchie on a video call with Cherie, and they chat about Colin for a bit. It’s revealed that Frenchie had killed Colin’s family in some job way before the events of the show. He reconnected with Colin much later on, though the latter did not recognize him, and Frenchie helped him get a job at Starlight House.

We’ve yet to find out exactly what this job entailed, and how or why Frenchie killed his family. From the season 3 recap, it seems likely that this was probably a Nina-related job. That being said, it’s worth noting that the actor who plays Colin, Elliot Knight, only appears in the first four episodes of The Boys season 4, so it’s probably safe to say that this romance subplot will be short-lived.

Who Plays Colin in The Boys Season 4?

Colin Hauser is played by Elliot Knight. Knight is an actor from the UK who’s been involved with video games like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II. He’s also been in Titans and American Gothic, and made his debut in The Boys with the season 4 premiere.

And that’s everything you need to know about Colin in The Boys season 4 for now. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more news and information on the show, including MM’s new look, and who plays the new Black Noir.

