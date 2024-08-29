Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Hud from Claim To Fame
Category:
Movies & TV

Who Is Hud Related To In Claim To Fame? Answered

Image of Jesse Lab
Jesse Lab
|

Published: Aug 29, 2024 10:24 am

Season 3 of Claim to Fame had plenty of competitors that made it hard to identify their celebrity relative, but the toughest was Hud. Seen as one of the favorites heading into the finale, we finally learned who his celebrity relative was.

Recommended Videos

Hud was a tricky competitor, and leading up to the Season 3 finale, he and Mackenzie were dead set on getting Adam eliminated. The only problem was that they had no idea who Adam was. While Hud was able to safely secure his own celebrity relative’s identity throughout the season in some ingenious ways, like eliminating Naomi after she had pulled his clue from the Wine Cellar, his identity as a relative of John Mellencamp was slowly deduced by his biggest competitor, Adam.

In the second to last challenge, Adam learned that Hud’s celebrity relative was also known as “The Cougar,” which clued Adam in almost instantly to Hud’s claim to fame. Not only that but because Mackenzie and Hud, who had somewhat of an alliance throughout the later part of the season, began to target each other, it resulted in each of their clues being revealed to Adam. Hud’s final clue was a billboard that said “Diane and Jack, the authority figures” and “Hud and the Scarecrows,” which Adam quickly grabbed onto and solidified what his guess would be.

Related: Teen Mom: Are Amber and Gary Still Together? Answered

After Mackenzie’s elimination, Adam selected himself to be the guesser for Hud and correctly identified that Hud’s celebrity relative was none other than Mellencamp, a rock musician who is most famous for songs like “Jack & Diane” and “Hurts So Good.” Originally performing under the stage name John Cougar, Mellencamp went on to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2008 and has made over two dozen albums in the six decades he’s been performing. Hud confirmed that he was Mellencamp’s son and became the runner-up winner for Season 3 of Claim to Fame.

And that’s who Hud is related to in Claim To Fame.

Claim to Fame airs on ABC.

Post Tag:
Claim to Fame
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Jesse Lab
Jesse Lab
Jesse Lab is a freelance writer for The Escapist and has been a part of the site since 2019. He currently writes the Frame Jump column, where he looks at and analyzes major anime releases. He also writes for the film website Flixist.com. Jesse has been a gamer since he first played Pokémon Snap on the N64 and will talk to you at any time about RPGs, platformers, horror, and action games. He can also never stop talking about the latest movies and anime, so never be afraid to ask him about recommendations on what's in theaters and what new anime is airing each season.