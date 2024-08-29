Who Is Hud Related To In Claim To Fame? Answered

Season 3 of Claim to Fame had plenty of competitors that made it hard to identify their celebrity relative, but the toughest was Hud. Seen as one of the favorites heading into the finale, we finally learned who his celebrity relative was.

Who Is Hud Related To in Claim to Fame?

Hud was a tricky competitor, and leading up to the Season 3 finale, he and Mackenzie were dead set on getting Adam eliminated. The only problem was that they had no idea who Adam was. While Hud was able to safely secure his own celebrity relative’s identity throughout the season in some ingenious ways, like eliminating Naomi after she had pulled his clue from the Wine Cellar, his identity as a relative of John Mellencamp was slowly deduced by his biggest competitor, Adam.

In the second to last challenge, Adam learned that Hud’s celebrity relative was also known as “The Cougar,” which clued Adam in almost instantly to Hud’s claim to fame. Not only that but because Mackenzie and Hud, who had somewhat of an alliance throughout the later part of the season, began to target each other, it resulted in each of their clues being revealed to Adam. Hud’s final clue was a billboard that said “Diane and Jack, the authority figures” and “Hud and the Scarecrows,” which Adam quickly grabbed onto and solidified what his guess would be.

After Mackenzie’s elimination, Adam selected himself to be the guesser for Hud and correctly identified that Hud’s celebrity relative was none other than Mellencamp, a rock musician who is most famous for songs like “Jack & Diane” and “Hurts So Good.” Originally performing under the stage name John Cougar, Mellencamp went on to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2008 and has made over two dozen albums in the six decades he’s been performing. Hud confirmed that he was Mellencamp’s son and became the runner-up winner for Season 3 of Claim to Fame.

Claim to Fame airs on ABC.

